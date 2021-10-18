-
The Rehoboth Beach Board of commissioners continues pursuing ways to boost local business amid a global pandemic. The board voted unanimously to extend…
-
Gov. John Carney announced Thursday that restrictions on beaches and community pools will be lifted 5 p.m. May 22, allowing them to open for Memorial Day…
-
Four years after Hurricane Sandy hit the Delaware Bayshore in 2012, federal officials completed a $38 million project restoring Prime Hook National…
-
Tons of sand are being dropped on Rehoboth and Dewey Beach to help them withstand storm damage.Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and…
-
Capt. Kent Buckson said the beach patrol has made more than 200 hundred rescues in Rehoboth in the past three days because of strong rip currents. “It’s…