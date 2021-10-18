Access to healthcare

-
A program helping Delaware compete with other states when it comes to attracting and keeping medical care professionals to practice here is ready to go. A…
-
A military training program is in Dover through the weekend, providing no cost healthcare to Central Delaware. Normally members of the nation’s military…
-
Sen. Tom Carper recently spoke about what’s at stake for veterans when the Affordable Care Act goes before the U.S Supreme Court in November. The…
-
A bill expanding access to dental services for low-income adults on Medicaid sailed through a Senate committee Wednesday.Delaware is one of just three…
-
Legislation protecting insurance coverage based on genetic test results is set for action in March.Federal law already protects people from being denied…
-
A new report obtained by Delaware Public Media recommends the First State establish high risk health insurance pools and an individual mandate.The…
-
Gov. John Carney has signed legislation into law that aims to increase the health insurance reimbursement rate for primary care doctors.The legislation,…
-
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware is asking to raise rates for next year’s Affordable Care Act insurance plans.It’s hoping to win approval for a…
-
Delaware health insurers could soon start covering fertility health services. The proposal recently passed the Delaware Senate.Legislation sponsored by…
-
The final report requested by Gov. John Carney after the riot at the Vaughn Correctional Center calls for an independent review of health care services…