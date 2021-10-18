2020 primary election

-
Democratic incumbent State Representatives Earl Jaques, Ray Seigfried and John Viola and State Senate President Pro Temp. David McBride all lost their…
The incumbent New Castle County Council President overcomes two challengers in the Democratic primary.Karen Hartley-Nagle defeated both Monique Johns and…
Political newcomer Lauren Witzke will be the GOP’s candidate to try to unseat Sen. Chris Coons. Witzke took nearly 57 percent of the vote to defeat James…
Julianne Murray won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night. Murray, the GOP’s endorsed candidate, beat out State Senator Colin Bonini and five…
Changes are coming to the Delaware General Assembly based on Tuesday’ sprimary results.Four Democratic incumbents, including the top Democrat in the State…
Mike Purzycki has won a second term as Mayor of Wilmington. He pulled in nearly 43 percent of the vote — more than a thousand votes ahead of current City…
It’s Primary election day in Delaware. Voters in both parties cast their ballots for statewide and local offices. Polls are open from 7 am until 8pm.…
The 2020 election cycle is now in full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate Conversations -…
New Castle County Council President is a position once held by Sen. Chris Coons, as well as a current state lawmaker and a well-known local minister.And…
Kent County Levy Court District 1 need a new commissioner after Brooks Banta retired following nearly a quarter century in that seatDelaware Public…