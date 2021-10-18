2019 budget

-
Delaware Tech plans to use a federal grant to help fill a shortage of automotive technicians in the Delmarva region. Del Tech got $1.97 million to build a…
-
A battle over a hike to the state’s minimum wage kept lawmakers in Dover overnight, dragging final day of the legislative session well into July 1.A bill…
-
State lawmakers could be among those seeing a bigger paycheck as part of Gov. John Carney’s (D) proposed raises and bonuses for state workers.Members of…
-
Delaware’s Behavioral Health Consortium is making recommendations to Gov. John Carney on how the state can combat addiction and improve mental health.The…