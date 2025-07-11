The Green - July 11, 2025 Listen • 51:44

What to know as recreational marijuana sales are slated to begin Aug 1

After over two years of turbulent efforts to launch Delaware’s recreational marijuana market, the First State may finally see some legal cannabis products on the shelves starting next month.

The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner announced last week that the state’s 13 medical dispensaries that purchased conversion licenses may begin selling recreationally on August 1.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich spoke this week with Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin - delving into the competitive advantages for these medical dispensaries, how close other retailers are to coming online and the future of unregulated hemp-derived products in Delaware.

Delaware Public Media's Sarah Petrowich interviews Delaware Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin Listen • 13:56

Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare's Summer Festival

Delaware Shakespeare takes the stage at Wilmington's Rockwood Park for its annual series of summer shows starting July 18, with a preview the night before.

The show is "Twelfth Night, O Lo Que Quieras," a musical, bilingual reimagining of the Shakespeare classic.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Martin Matheny sat down with DelShakes' Producing Artistic Director Mariah Gantt to learn more.

Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Shakespeare's Mariah Gantt Listen • 8:56

People and Planet: How Indigenous Dance fosters connections to the environment and tribal communities

This week – we bring you the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast – ‘People and Planet.’

In this episode, we focus on Indigenous Dance and its connections to the environment – as well its role in connecting Delawareans to the land and the history of indigenous people in the First State with Herman Jackson of the Nanticoke Tribe in Delaware where he serves as spiritual advisor.

Jackson has performed tribal dances throughout the state and around the country since 2012.