The Green – 5-9-25

What’s driving Delaware’s housing market this season?

The housing market in Delaware continues to face some headwinds.

So, if you are looking to buy or sell a home in the First State during the busy spring and summer season, what can you expect? Is it a buyers’ or sellers’ market?

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines the housing market in Delaware and what’s driving it.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines the housing market in Delaware and what's driving it

Measuring the impact of teachers’ emotions on student behavior and learning

We often think about what teachers teach – the lessons and academic goals. However, new research from the University of Delaware suggests we should also pay close attention to how teachers feel.

The study, co-authored by UD Associate Research Professor Leigh McLean, looks at how a teacher’s emotions can ripple through the classroom, affecting the ways students engage, behave, and learn.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by McLean this week to discuss the study’s findings and what they tell us about the emotional dynamics of a classroom.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon discusses the impact of a teacher's emotions on the classroom with UD professor Leigh McLean

Arts Playlist: Winterthur Museum brings an imagined Black cultural gallery to life

A writer for the New York City-based Black magazine “The Anglo-African” in 1859 detailed an immersive gallery showcasing the history, culture, and accomplishments of African Americans.

But the gallery didn’t actually exist, it was an imagined place that represented both a cultural critique and a call for recognition. More than 160 years later, Winterthur Museum is bringing the imagined gallery to life in the new exhibit ‘Almost Unknown: The Afric-American Picture Gallery.’

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny catches up with Winterthur’s Director of Collections Alexandra Deutsch and curator and historian Jonathan Michael Square for a closer look at ‘Almost Unknown.’

Winterthur's Alexandra Deutsch and curator and historian Jonathan Michael Square outline 'Almost Unknown' with DPM's Martin Matheny

Enlighten Me: A Lewes author’s debut mystery novel tells a story of suspense and redemption

When Lewes-based author Wendy Gee started volunteering with the Charleston Fire Department in South Carolina, she didn’t plan to write a novel. But her experiences there sparked the idea for a story filled with suspense, corruption, and second chances.

In Gee’s debut novel “Fleet Landing,” an ATF special agent and a TV reporter team up to pursue an arsonist through Charleston – and confront the toll that pursuit takes on their personal lives.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Gee about “Fleet Landing” and the inspiration behind it.