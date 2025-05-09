© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Education
Measuring the impact of teachers’ emotions on student behavior and learning

By Kyle McKinnon
Published May 9, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
A teacher's emotions, particularly negative ones, can have a profound impact on young students.
We often think about what teachers teach – the lessons and academic goals. However, new research from the University of Delaware suggests we should also pay close attention to how teachers feel.

The study, co-authored by UD Associate Research Professor Leigh McLean, looks at how a teacher’s emotions can ripple through the classroom, affecting the ways students engage, behave, and learn.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by McLean this week to discuss the study’s findings and what they tell us about the emotional dynamics of a classroom.

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
