Measuring the impact of teachers’ emotions on student behavior and learning
We often think about what teachers teach – the lessons and academic goals. However, new research from the University of Delaware suggests we should also pay close attention to how teachers feel.
The study, co-authored by UD Associate Research Professor Leigh McLean, looks at how a teacher’s emotions can ripple through the classroom, affecting the ways students engage, behave, and learn.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by McLean this week to discuss the study’s findings and what they tell us about the emotional dynamics of a classroom.
