The Green – April 11, 2025

Conservationists and fishing industry wrangle over how or whether to protect horseshoe crabs

As the annual horseshoe crab spawning season approaches, the debate over the harvesting of those crabs continues, with conservationists and the commercial fishing industry searching for ways to protect horseshoe crabs and the species that depend on them while allowing fishermen to make a living without further restrictions from state quotas.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle reports on this debate over horseshoe crab protections and where it’s headed.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the debate over horseshoe crab protections Listen • 14:26

UD student journalist examines Delaware’s recycling challenges and community education

Recycling feels like second nature for many at this point – toss your plastic cup in the blue bin, and the rest takes care of itself.

But how much of what you put in that bin actually gets recycled? And do Delawareans really know the dos and don’ts when it comes to recycling the right way?

University of Delaware senior and Delaware Public Media intern Jack Silverberg examines the First State’s recycling and sustainability efforts, and outreach aimed at educating young people and the broader community.

DPM intern Jack Silverberg examines Delaware’s sustainability efforts and community outreach Listen • 6:41

Goldey-Beacom College’s Hirons Library earns national recognition for teaching ethical AI use

As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into everyday life, one Delaware college is helping young scholars navigate it with care and critical thinking.

Goldey-Beacom College’s Hirons Library recently earned a national innovation award for its work in teaching students not only how to use AI tools, but how to use them thoughtfully and ethically.

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined this week by Goldey-Beacom College’s Director of Library and Archives Russell ‘Rusty’ Michalak and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Joel Worden for more on their approach to AI use in higher ed.

DPM's Martin Matheny talks with Goldey-Beacom College’s Russell Michalak and Joel Worden about AI in higher ed Listen • 12:26

History Matters: What keepsakes reveal about the past in UD’s ‘What They Saved’ exhibit

What do the things we save say about us and our shared history?

The University of Delaware’s exhibition ‘What They Saved’ explores that question through personal letters, unique family heirlooms, wartime mementos, and other eclectic keepsakes – revealing deeper stories of identity and the past we choose to preserve.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon visits UD’s Morris Library for a firsthand tour of ‘What They Saved’ with the Library’s head of special collections Hillary Kativa.