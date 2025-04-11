History Matters: What keepsakes reveal about the past in UD’s ‘What They Saved’ exhibit
What do the things we save say about us and our shared history?
The University of Delaware’s exhibition ‘What They Saved’ explores that question through personal letters, unique family heirlooms, wartime mementos, and other eclectic keepsakes – revealing deeper stories of identity and the past we choose to preserve.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon visits UD’s Morris Library for a firsthand tour of ‘What They Saved’ with the Library’s head of special collections Hillary Kativa.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores 'What They Saved’ at UD’s Morris Library with librarian Hillary Kativa
