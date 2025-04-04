The Green – April 4, 2025

What the loss of federal food aid means for food insecurity in Delaware

Food banks across the country are facing mounting challenges, and the Food Bank of Delaware is no exception.

The USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program, a critical source of food assistance, has halted its scheduled shipments. That means fewer staples like fresh produce, dairy, protein, and shelf-stable items are making it to families in need.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with the President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware Cathy Kanefsky to examine the implications of the USDA canceling food aid shipments and how it affects food insecurity in the First State.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines the implications of the canceled USDA food aid shipments with the CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware Cathy Kanefsky Listen • 12:26

Arts Playlist: City Theater Company brings Chekhov-inspired comedy to the stage

The City Theater Company in Wilmington is bringing comedy to the stage with its latest production ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.’

The Tony Award-winning play by Christopher Durang puts a modern, comedic spin on classic Chekhov characters, following three middle-aged siblings whose quiet life is upended by a surprise visit.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny catches up with the play’s director Joseph Pukatsch and the City Theater Company’s artistic director Kerry Kristine McElrone to explore the ways the Company is bringing this sharp-edged production to life.

DPM's Martin Matheny previews 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' with director Joseph Pukatsch and artistic director Kerry Kristine McElrone Listen • 11:11

People and Planet podcast: Exploring Delaware’s agricultural roots and its future

This week, The Green brings you the first episode of the new Delaware Humanities’ podcast People and Planet. The podcast explores how Delawareans connect to the environments and cultures around them, and the cultural practices and creative works that bring us closer to the planet we call home.

In this episode, former Delaware Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Ed Kee discusses the history and significance of agriculture in the state and its place in today’s world.