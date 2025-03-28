The Green – March 28, 2025

New State Housing Director Matthew Heckles discusses plans to tackle Delaware’s housing crisis

Delaware has a new leader tasked with addressing one of the state’s most pressing challenges – housing, specifically affordable housing.

Matthew Heckles now leads the Delaware State Housing Authority, and he’s no stranger to the agency. He previously served as a legislative and policy advisor for DSHA and more recently as the Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Heckles to discuss his plans to tackle the state’s housing crisis and make housing more accessible for Delawareans.

DPM's Abigail Lee talks with State Housing Director Matthew Heckles about plans to address Delaware's housing crisis Listen • 14:27

Delaware works to contain bird flu amid growing concerns to the state’s poultry industry

Across the country, the highly pathogenic avian influenza – or bird flu – continues to spread.

Bird flu isn’t new, but experts say the virus is evolving and fear it's here to stay long-term. That’s a particular concern in Delaware, where poultry is a cornerstone of the state’s agricultural economy. As migratory waterfowl also make their way north this season, the risk of the virus spreading further is increasing.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke this week with University of Delaware professor of wildlife ecology Chris Williams about bird flu in the First State and what’s being done to mitigate its spread.

UD professor of wildlife ecology Chris Williams discusses growing concerns around bird flu in Delaware with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 11:55

Fighting fraud against seniors as financial losses climb

From phishing texts to impostor scams, fraud targeting seniors is on the rise. Reported financial losses among older adults are growing, with the Federal Trade Commission estimating billions of dollars stolen in 2023 alone, the latest year with available data.

AARP Fraud Ambassador Paul Greenwood visited Delaware this week to meet with law enforcement, the FBI, and specialists in the field as part of an AARP-organized discussion. He was the lead prosecutor of the Elder Abuse Prosecution Unit in the San Diego District Attorney's Office for 22 years – prosecuting hundreds of felony cases involving physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse against seniors.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by Greenwood to learn about efforts to curb elder fraud and how we can better protect vulnerable seniors.

DPM's Joe Irizarry explores efforts to curb elder fraud with AARP Fraud Ambassador Paul Greenwood Listen • 11:25

Arts Playlist: First State Ballet reimagines ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ with a Ukrainian twist

Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ is a story of love, mischief, and magic – and soon, it will come to life on stage in a whole new way.

First State Ballet Theatre is bringing the classic tale to The Grand in Wilmington on April 5th and 6th, blending elegant choreography with a fresh score, including a Ukrainian-themed twist inspired by local choreographer Zachary Kapeluck’s cultural heritage.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny caught up with Kapeluck for more on his vision for ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and what audiences can expect.