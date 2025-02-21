The Green – February 21, 2025

Delaware moves to regulate AI in insurance

Artificial intelligence is changing the insurance industry, but with that innovation comes concerns about bias, data security, and transparency.

In Delaware, a new bulletin from the state’s Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro lays out how insurers can use AI while complying with consumer protection laws. It also warns that AI can’t be used to sidestep existing regulations and policyholders still have the same rights.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Navarro to discuss AI in insurance and what this guidance means for both insurers and policyholders.

DPM's Tom Byrne examines AI regulations in insurance with state Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro Listen • 17:56

Why ordinary people are crucial in disaster response

When disaster strikes, we often picture emergency crews rushing in, but it's local communities that play the most vital role in the critical moments before first responders arrive.

That’s according to the co-directors of the University of Delaware Disaster Research Center Tricia Wachtendorf and James Kendra, who have spent decades studying how ordinary people respond to disasters and recently wrote about how local heroes are crucial to disaster response.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined this week by Wachtendorf and Kendra to learn more about why local communities are often the first and most crucial line of defense in a crisis.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with UD's Disaster Research Center co-directors Tricia Wachtendorf and James Kendra about local communities and disaster response Listen • 17:57

Arts Playlist: Exploring the essence of urban life through ‘Walking in the City’

Cities are more than just streets and buildings; they’re layered with movement, memory, and emotion. Artist Jennifer Small captures that energy in her latest exhibition ‘Walking in the City,’ which chronicles a single day in Venice, Italy, and is on view this month in Wilmington at the Carvel State Building’s Mezzanine Gallery.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny spoke with Small about ‘Walking in the City’ and the inspirations behind her new exhibit.