The Green – January 24, 2025

Brandywine flood study calls for ‘massive’ list of efforts to protect region from future storms

It’s been more than three years since the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped up to eight inches of rain in just a few hours on parts of the Brandywine Creek watershed in Delaware and Pennsylvania. The burst of rain broke a 75-year record for the volume of water discharged at Wilmington, causing some $45 million in damage to private property and public infrastructure throughout the region, including significant flood damage in Northeast Wilmington.

Last week, a group of stakeholders who spent the past 18 months examining flooding in the Brandywine watershed and what can be done to address it released a draft report of their findings.

Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the report, its recommendations, and the reaction to it.

Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the Brandywine flood study's findings Listen • 14:27

Delaware addresses medical provider shortage with loan repayment program

Delaware is facing a critical shortage of medical providers; everything from primary care doctors to psychiatrists and dentists.

To help bridge the gap and incentivize providers to both work and live in Delaware, the state Department of Health and Social Services launched the Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program, offering clinicians up to $50,000 a year in loan repayment. Since 2022, more than $1 million has been doled out.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by Dr. Nancy Fan – Chair of the Delaware Healthcare Commission and OB/GYN with Trinity Health – and Certified Nurse-Midwife Angela Madariaga to learn more about the program and how it’s addressing the need for medical providers in the First State.

DPM's Joe Irizarry outlines DHSS's loan repayment program with OB/GYN Dr. Nancy Fan and Certified Nurse-Midwife Angela Madariaga Listen • 10:56

Arts Playlist: Celebrating a century at the Music School of Delaware

This year marks a major milestone for the Music School of Delaware, as it celebrates 100 years of providing music education in the First State.

The nation’s only accredited, statewide community music school is commemorating its centennial with a series of special events throughout the year, starting with a violin and piano recital at the Newark Free Library on Sunday.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny spoke with Music School of Delaware faculty members Gus Mercante and Mary Jane Vanvestraut about the school’s centennial festivities and what it means to celebrate a century of fostering musical talent.

Music School of Delaware faculty members Gus Mercante and Mary Jane Vanvestraut discuss the school’s centennial with DPM's Martin Matheny Listen • 10:56

Enlighten Me: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge returns to showcase young storytellers

The NPR Student Podcast Challenge is back for 2025, offering students in grades 4-12 a national stage to tell their stories.

Now in its seventh year, the Student Podcast Challenge has introduced more than 90,000 students from all 50 states to public radio and the art of audio storytelling, inviting young creators to produce stories on the topics that matter most to them.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Steve Drummond and Janet Lee from NPR's Education desk for more on the Student Podcast Challenge.