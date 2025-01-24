© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge returns to showcase young storytellers

By Kyle McKinnon
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:54 AM EST
The NPR Student Podcast Challenge gives young students a chance to tell stories that matter to them.

The NPR Student Podcast Challenge is back for 2025, offering students in grades 4-12 a national stage to tell their stories.

Now in its seventh year, the Student Podcast Challenge has introduced more than 90,000 students from all 50 states to public radio and the art of audio storytelling, inviting young creators to produce stories on the topics that matter most to them.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Steve Drummond and Janet Lee from NPR's Education desk for more on the Student Podcast Challenge.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Steve Drummond and Janet Lee from NPR's Education desk about the Student Podcast Challenge

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
