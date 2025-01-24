© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Celebrating a century at the Music School of Delaware

By Martin Matheny
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:54 AM EST
Kyle McKinnon
/
Delaware Public Media
The Music School of Delaware is the nation’s only accredited, statewide community music school.

This year marks a major milestone for the Music School of Delaware, as it celebrates 100 years of providing music education in the First State.

The nation’s only accredited, statewide community music school is commemorating its centennial with a series of special events throughout the year, starting with a violin and piano recital at the Newark Free Library on Sunday.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny spoke with Music School of Delaware faculty members Gus Mercante and Mary Jane Vanvestraut about the school’s centennial festivities and what it means to celebrate a century of fostering musical talent.

Music School of Delaware faculty members Gus Mercante and Mary Jane Vanvestraut discuss the school’s centennial with DPM's Martin Matheny

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

