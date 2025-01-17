Enlighten Me: More campus stories from student journalists at the University of Delaware
This week, The Green pays another visit to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature four pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.
We start with senior Violet Gordon, who examines Newark’s growing drag scene.
Senior Violet Gordon examines Newark’s growing drag scene
Next up, senior Sarah Bright and her piece on the hidden history of Memorial Hall at the heart of UD’s campus.
Senior Sarah Bright outlines the history of Memorial Hall on UD’s campus
We turn next to junior Brenden Patterson, who explores the underappreciated importance of insects.
Junior Brenden Patterson explores the underappreciated importance of insects
To wrap up, sophomore Emily Brown reports on UD’s work to send Delaware’s first satellite into space.
Sophomore Emily Brown reports on UD’s work to send Delaware’s first satellite into space