Enlighten Me: More campus stories from student journalists at the University of Delaware

We start with senior Violet Gordon, who examines Newark’s growing drag scene.

Senior Violet Gordon examines Newark’s growing drag scene Listen • 2:51

Next up, senior Sarah Bright and her piece on the hidden history of Memorial Hall at the heart of UD’s campus.

Senior Sarah Bright outlines the history of Memorial Hall on UD’s campus Listen • 2:49

We turn next to junior Brenden Patterson, who explores the underappreciated importance of insects.

Junior Brenden Patterson explores the underappreciated importance of insects Listen • 2:56

To wrap up, sophomore Emily Brown reports on UD’s work to send Delaware’s first satellite into space.