The Green – January 10, 2025

Assessing Delaware’s education challenges as new legislative session begins

The Delaware General Assembly reconvenes next week and a week later Matt Meyer will be sworn in as Delaware’s next governor. One issue they’ll need to tackle together is education, but in fact, addressing education really requires working on a myriad of issues and topics simultaneously.

Education funding, teacher pay, and school climate are just a few of the areas Gov.-elect Meyer and state lawmakers will be delving into in the coming months.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on Meyer’s positions to assess the state of play on education in Delaware.

DPM Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the state of Delaware’s education challenges Listen • 15:26

Sports tourism scores big for Delaware’s economy

Sports tourism is becoming a big business in the First State.

That’s according to a report from the Delaware Tourism Office, which found that visitor spending and sports tournaments generated more than $400 million in 2023 business sales.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently caught up with the Director of the Delaware Tourism Office Jessica Welch to examine the growing economic impact of sports tourism in the state and what’s fueling the industry.

Delaware Tourism Office director Jessica Welch outlines the economic impact of sports tourism with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:41

Arts Playlist: Delaware Division of the Arts launches series of art classes for military veterans

The Delaware Division of the Arts is launching a series of art classes tailored specifically for military veterans.

The arts have proven to help veterans navigate the challenges of life after service and the Division's eight-week program offers more than just a creative outlet; it’s a space for connection, expression, and support.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by Briana Henry – Community Engagement Program Officer for the Delaware Division of the Arts – to learn more about the classes and how the arts can benefit veterans.

DPM's Martin Matheny talks with Briana Henry of the Delaware Division of the Arts about its new art classes for veterans Listen • 5:11

Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists

This week, The Green visits the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.