Sports tourism scores big for Delaware’s economy
Sports tourism is becoming a big business in the First State.
That’s according to a report from the Delaware Tourism Office, which found that visitor spending and sports tournaments generated more than $400 million in 2023 business sales.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently caught up with the Director of the Delaware Tourism Office Jessica Welch to examine the growing economic impact of sports tourism in the state and what’s fueling the industry.
Delaware Tourism Office director Jessica Welch outlines the economic impact of sports tourism with DPM's Kyle McKinnon