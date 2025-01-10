© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Business
The Green

Sports tourism scores big for Delaware’s economy

By Kyle McKinnon
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:41 AM EST
Delaware Public Media
The BMW Championship at the Wilmington Country Club in 2022 is just one example of Delaware's growing sports tourism sector.

Sports tourism is becoming a big business in the First State.

That’s according to a report from the Delaware Tourism Office, which found that visitor spending and sports tournaments generated more than $400 million in 2023 business sales.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently caught up with the Director of the Delaware Tourism Office Jessica Welch to examine the growing economic impact of sports tourism in the state and what’s fueling the industry.

Delaware Tourism Office director Jessica Welch outlines the economic impact of sports tourism with DPM's Kyle McKinnon

