The Green – December 20, 2024

Delaware’s High Hopes: Cultivating a Cannabis Industry

Recreational adult-use marijuana in Delaware became legal in April 2023, but the First State has yet to establish a legal market.

That process has been underway for more than a year and a half, but the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner has made significant headway, including distributing business licenses for cultivation, manufacturing, and testing facilities.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich starts her series Delaware’s High Hopes, which will follow three of the license awardees as they launch their businesses. In this first installment “Cultivating a Cannabis Industry,” they discuss what it’s like trying to establish a new industry in Delaware, particularly with several towns and counties working against them.

The pilot episode of 'Delaware’s High Hopes' explores the stories and challenges of establishing a recreational marijuana business Listen • 11:26

First State National Historical Park greenlights Brandywine Valley Trail Plan

The Brandywine Valley Trail Plan at First State National Historical Park is moving forward.

The plan designates a 27.8-mile shared-use trail network encouraging hiking and bicycling, among other activities, while promoting habitat preservation. After extensive environmental review and public input, the plan is now set to roll out over the next five years.

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined this week by Samantha Baranski – Visual Information Specialist for First State National Historical Park – for more on how the trail system is shaping the park’s future and connecting local communities.

Visual Information Specialist for First State National Historical Park Samantha Baranski discusses the Brandywine Valley Trail Plan with DPM's Martin Matheny Listen • 10:12

Arts Playlist: Reflecting on the life and art of renowned local sculptor André Harvey

For the better part of four decades, American sculptor André Harvey did much of his work in the Brandywine Valley; in Rockland. He created realistic and contemporary sculptures of all sizes, mostly depicting animals, cast in bronze using the lost wax method. Harvey also worked in granite, made collages, painted, and designed sculptural jewelry cast in 18K and 22K gold.

Harvey passed away in 2018 at the age of 76 and in the new book “André Harvey Sculptor,” Bobbie Harvey, André’s wife, maps out his journey as an artist and their life together.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Bobbie Harvey at her Rockland home to reflect on André Harvey’s work and indelible legacy.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon reflects on local sculptor André Harvey's life and work with Bobbie Harvey Listen • 15:11

Enlighten Me: Holiday baking tips and the magic of Christmas cookies

Christmas cookies are an age-old tradition that spans generations, kitchens, and continents.

They tell stories about our backgrounds and our past, and making Christmas cookies isn’t just about baking, it’s about connection.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with award-winning Rehoboth-based Pastry Chef Dru Tevis to explore the magic of Christmas cookies and why these sweet treats are as much about memory as they are about flavor.