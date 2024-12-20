Arts Playlist: Reflecting on the life and art of renowned local sculptor André Harvey
For the better part of four decades, American sculptor André Harvey did much of his work in the Brandywine Valley; in Rockland. He created realistic and contemporary sculptures of all sizes, mostly depicting animals, cast in bronze using the lost wax method. Harvey also worked in granite, made collages, painted, and designed sculptural jewelry cast in 18K and 22K gold.
Harvey passed away in 2018 at the age of 76 and in the new book “André Harvey Sculptor,” Bobbie Harvey, André’s wife, maps out his journey as an artist and their life together.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Bobbie Harvey at her Rockland home to reflect on André Harvey’s work and indelible legacy.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon reflects on local sculptor André Harvey's life and work with Bobbie Harvey
1 of 8 — IMG_0419.JPEG
2 of 8 — IMG_0418.JPEG
3 of 8 — IMG_0426.JPEG
4 of 8 — IMG_0423.JPEG
5 of 8 — IMG_0424.JPEG
6 of 8 — IMG_0421.JPEG
7 of 8 — IMG_0425.JPEG
8 of 8 — Andre Harvey.jpg
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.