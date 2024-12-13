The Green – December 13, 2024

Senator Tom Carper looks back on decades of public service as he prepares to leave office

Next month, as November’s election winners are sworn in, one name will be notably absent from the roster of Delaware officeholders. For the first time in nearly 50 years, Tom Carper will not be serving the people of Delaware after announcing in May 2023 that he would not seek another term in the U.S. Senate.

Carper departs after stints as Delaware State Treasurer, Congressman, Governor, and U.S. Senator, and his 14-0 record running for statewide office in the First State is unprecedented.

Contributor Larry Nagengast recently sat down with Carper to reflect on his 48-year political career and his legacy as one of Delaware's most iconic politicians.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reflects with Senator Tom Carper on his 48-year political career and legacy Listen • 15:12

Delaware faces growing water concerns amid ongoing Northeast drought

Since September, much of the Northeast has been experiencing drought conditions, with some areas like Baltimore and Boston lacking anywhere from 6 to 9 inches of rain.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Dec. 3, roughly 98% of the Northeast is abnormally dry and 23% is in a severe drought, impacting the drinking water of nearly 14 million people.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich reports on the ongoing drought and the array of implications for the region.

DPM Reporter Sarah Petrowich examines the drought affecting Delaware and the Northeast region Listen • 9:11

Delaware Council on Gambling Problems expands as gambling issues rise across the U.S.

The Delaware Council on Gambling Problems is expanding with the opening of a third office in Kent County.

The Council now has locations in all three Delaware counties, providing greater access to services and support at a time when problem gambling is on the rise in the U.S. due to the growth of legal online sports betting.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up this week with one of the Council’s Certified Peer Recovery Specialists Jeff Wasserman about the new office and addressing gambling issues in the First State.

CPRS Jeff Wasserman breaks down the DCHP's expansion and the rise in problem gambling with DPM Senior Producer Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:26

Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum of American Art turns ordinary objects into ducted-taped auction art

Imagine everyday objects turned into artistic ‘masterpieces’ with nothing more than duct tape and a sense of humor.

That’s the premise behind the Biggs Museum of American Art’s “Duct-Taped Treasures” auction. From in-gallery headphones to archival gloves, the Biggs is auctioning off everyday items found around the museum to raise funds for its operations and programming, and spark conversation around supporting cultural institutions.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by Biggs’ Director of Marketing and Public Relations Kerri Lacey for more on the auction.