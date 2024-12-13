Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum of American Art turns ordinary objects into ducted-taped auction art

DPM Anchor Martin Matheny explores the “Duct-Taped Treasures” auction with the Biggs Museum's Kerri Lacey Listen • 9:41

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover is using duct tape and objects found around the museum to raise money and start a conversation about art.

Museum staff curated a group of six everyday objects from around the museum, like a pair of archivists’ gloves, an old museum sign, and a funny staff photo. Those objects, duct-taped to the museum’s walls, are up for auction as a fundraiser.

“Each of them are everyday museum objects, but we have them taped to the wall and each one has a narrative around it," says the museum’s Kerri Lacey.

The idea was inspired by a work called “Comedian” by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. That work, a banana duct-taped to a wall, sold for seven figures last month and sparked conversations around the world.

“I started seeing a lot of news and media about this banana that went for $6.2 million," Lacey says. "I just thought that we could lean into that sort of cultural moment and be a part of a bigger conversation.”

While "Comedian" sold for $6.2 million in Miami Beach, the Biggs museum is seeking more modest sums.

There’s also a purpose beyond raising money for the museum.

“It really is just a way to engage people with the museum," Lacey says. "Maybe have them come in, see our duct tape masterpieces as well as formal, actual real artwork, and just sort of enjoy the museum experience and see that it's not intimidating, not too serious and something that they could come in, sort of experience, and enjoy at all levels.”

The “Duct-Taped Treasures Auction” at the Biggs runs through December 20.

For more information on the Biggs Museum of American Art’s “Duct-Taped Treasures” auction, visit their site.

