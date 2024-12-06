What's behind low seasonal vaccine rates as health experts push for winter readiness

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with ChristianaCare Dr. Marci Drees about what to make of low seasonal vaccination rates Listen • 14:45

Vaccination rates for Covid and the flu are both low among American adults as winter approaches.

Dr. Marci Drees, a Chief Infection Prevention Officer and Hospital Epidemiologist for ChristianaCare, says there are many reasons for the lower numbers, but that both Covid and the flu are still significant issues for some people.

"Still, if you look at the recent data, even though we're at a very low Covid period right now, there's still between 300 and 1,200 people who die from Covid every week across the country,” said Drees. “So, it still is very serious for some people. I think there's that perception that Covid is not a big deal anymore, why do I bother getting a vaccine? When, again, for some people, it continues to be a big deal."

Drees does note that if you have any questions or issues with a vaccine, contact a healthcare professional to help with your decision.

"I think there's definitely still plenty of opportunity to get vaccinated," Drees said. "We haven't started to see a whole lot of flu yet, at least here in Delaware. It certainly is coming, and same with Covid; we're in a relatively low spot right now. I expect it to increase as the winter months progress, but now is a perfect time to get your vaccines."