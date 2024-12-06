The Green – December 6, 2024

What's behind low seasonal vaccine rates as health experts push for winter readiness

Roughly 35% of Americans have received the flu shot and less than 18% have gotten Covid vaccines this season.

That’s according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which notes that there’s still time to get vaccinated and many unvaccinated adults say that they intend to get their shots.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Senior Producer Kyle McKinnon sat down with the Chief Infection Prevention Officer and Hospital Epidemiologist for ChristianaCare Dr. Marci Drees to help make sense of the low seasonal vaccination rates and how to boost the numbers.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with ChristianaCare Dr. Marci Drees about what to make of low seasonal vaccination rates Listen • 16:11

Delaware's coastal economy thrives amid growing climate risks

The coastal economy in the First State is booming.

A new report from the University of Delaware outlines that between 2011 and 2021, Delaware’s coastal economy grew five times faster than the rest of the state.

But flooding, sea-level rise, and climate change threaten to put an end to said coastal economy, something that’s become a cornerstone to Delaware’s economic health.

Delaware Public Media Reporter Abigail Lee recently caught up with the report’s author James Rising – Assistant Professor in UD’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment – about the state of Delaware’s coastal economy.

UD Assistant Professor James Rising discusses the state of Delaware’s coastal economy with DPM's Abigail Lee Listen • 11:33

Arts Playlist: Previewing the festive ‘LIT for the Holidays’ exhibit at Read House & Gardens

The Delaware Historical Society is blending tradition and art this holiday season with ‘LIT for the Holidays: Delaware’s Changing Winter Landscapes.’

The exhibit at the Read House & Gardens in New Castle celebrates the spirit of winter; tying together history, art, and the next phase of the museum’s garden project.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media Reporter and Anchor Martin Matheny is joined by Read House & Gardens Director Laura Earls for a preview of ‘LIT for the Holidays.’

DPM's Martin Matheny previews 'LIT for the Holidays' with Read House & Gardens Director Laura Earls Listen • 9:16

Enlighten Me: Navigating the joys and challenges of holiday gift giving

Thanksgiving is firmly in the rearview, but already, Christmas is nearly upon us, and the gift giving frenzy that innately comes with it.

This year, American consumers estimate they will spend an average of around $1,000 on holiday presents; that’s a lot of gifts, a lot of time and money spent, and a lot of stress and anxiety.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Senior Producer Kyle McKinnon spoke with author and journalist Anna Goldfarb about the art of gift giving and why giving and, at times, receiving presents can be stressful.