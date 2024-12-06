Arts Playlist: Previewing the festive ‘LIT for the Holidays’ exhibit at Read House & Gardens
The Delaware Historical Society is blending tradition and art this holiday season with ‘LIT for the Holidays: Delaware’s Changing Winter Landscapes.’
The exhibit at the Read House & Gardens in New Castle celebrates the spirit of winter; tying together history, art, and the next phase of the museum’s garden project.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media Reporter and Anchor Martin Matheny is joined by Read House & Gardens Director Laura Earls for a preview of ‘LIT for the Holidays.’
DPM's Martin Matheny previews 'LIT for the Holidays' with Read House & Gardens Director Laura Earls
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.