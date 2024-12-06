© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Previewing the festive ‘LIT for the Holidays’ exhibit at Read House & Gardens

By Martin Matheny
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:13 AM EST
Delaware Public Media
The Read House & Gardens' ‘LIT for the Holidays’ exhibit opens on December 14 and runs through December 29.

The Delaware Historical Society is blending tradition and art this holiday season with ‘LIT for the Holidays: Delaware’s Changing Winter Landscapes.’

The exhibit at the Read House & Gardens in New Castle celebrates the spirit of winter; tying together history, art, and the next phase of the museum’s garden project.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media Reporter and Anchor Martin Matheny is joined by Read House & Gardens Director Laura Earls for a preview of ‘LIT for the Holidays.’

DPM's Martin Matheny previews 'LIT for the Holidays' with Read House & Gardens Director Laura Earls

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny