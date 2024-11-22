The Green – November 22, 2024

Outgoing Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki reflects on legacy: ‘We changed so much in the city’

There will be a new Mayor of Wilmington in 2025. Outgoing Governor John Carney won the office in this year’s election, which was open because Mike Purzycki decided to step aside and not seek a third term.

Contributor Larry Nagengast recently sat down with Purzycki to discuss his impact on the state’s largest city, first as Riverfront Development Corp. executive director and then as Mayor of Wilmington.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki reflects on his career serving the state’s largest city as he prepares to leave office Listen • 7:26

Student Behavior and School Climate Task Force calls for comprehensive solutions to classroom challenges

The task force in charge of finding solutions to the state’s student behavior and school climate issues recently delivered its final recommendations.

This comes after the group spent months putting together those recommendations to help districts better address increasing reports of student behavior incidents and absenteeism.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich spoke with Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend – Chair of the Student Behavior and School Climate Task Force – about the recommendations and next steps.

Sen. Bryan Townsend breaks down the Student Behavior and School Climate Task Force's recommendations with DPM's Sarah Petrowich Listen • 13:56

Retailers eye big sales as holiday shopping season begins

With Thanksgiving next week, the holiday shopping season moves into full swing.

Retailers hope people are ready to spend big on gifts this year, while shoppers look for the trendiest gifts and the best deals.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports this week on what to expect from this holiday shopping season and which factors could play a role in both what gifts are given and how many land under the tree.

DPM contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines this year's holiday shopping season Listen • 11:11

Enlighten Me: Expert tips and timeless recipes to help make your Thanksgiving a success

The countdown to the year’s most cherished feast is on.

There's no shortage of things to do and buy if you're hosting Thanksgiving, and if you've only just started to plan for the festivities, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get cracking.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Emily Weinstein – editor-in-chief of New York Times Cooking and Food – and Lesley Stockton – senior staff writer reporting on all things cooking for the Times’ Wirecutter section – for more on tackling the big day, fresh recipes, and time-honored classics.