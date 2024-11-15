Unique local program gives high school students a chance to give back to their communities
Distributing grant money to nonprofits isn’t something high school students normally learn about, let alone actually do.
But for more than 25 years, the Delaware Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Board has put high school students in charge of examining issues in their communities and ultimately deciding how to allocate thousands of dollars in funds for various programs that address them.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats this week with Yolanda Rushdan – Senior Program Officer for the Delaware Community Foundation – about the value of giving students an opportunity to help their communities through philanthropic work.
