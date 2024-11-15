© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

Unique local program gives high school students a chance to give back to their communities

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published November 15, 2024 at 9:17 AM EST
Visual of some of the 2023-24 YPB students at the 25th-anniversary gala with DCF CEO and President Stuart Comstock-Gay and Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney who spoke at the event.
Delaware Community Foundation
Some of the 2023-24 YPB students at the 25th-anniversary gala with DCF CEO and President Stuart Comstock-Gay and Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney who spoke at the event.

Distributing grant money to nonprofits isn’t something high school students normally learn about, let alone actually do.

But for more than 25 years, the Delaware Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Board has put high school students in charge of examining issues in their communities and ultimately deciding how to allocate thousands of dollars in funds for various programs that address them.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats this week with Yolanda Rushdan – Senior Program Officer for the Delaware Community Foundation – about the value of giving students an opportunity to help their communities through philanthropic work.

DPM's Joe Irizarry talks with the Delaware Community Foundation’s Yolanda Rushdan about the Youth Philanthropy Board

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
