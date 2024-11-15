The Green – November 15, 2024

Teacher retention challenges grow in Delaware amid rising interest in early exits

Schools and districts across Delaware are facing increasing challenges in recruiting and retaining their staff.

According to a recent membership survey by the Delaware State Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, 75% of teachers said they’re more likely to retire or leave education earlier than planned.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Lauren Bailes – associate professor at the University of Delaware’s School of Education – to learn more about what’s causing teachers to leave the profession and how the issue can be addressed.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines teacher retention challenges and solutions with UD professor Lauren Bailes

Delaware teacher team ‘Math Marigolds’ honored for developing future math educators

The Delaware STEM Educator Awards annually celebrates K-12 educators who go above and beyond to teach and inspire students in STEM, a methodology that engages students around the subjects of science, technology, math, and engineering.

Among the winners this year are the Math Marigolds, a team of educators working to develop more students into math teachers.

Delaware Public Media’s news director Tom Byrne sat down with Brandywine High School math teacher David Maloney, who helped start the Math Marigolds, to discuss the award-winning team and the importance of building a pool of math teachers.

Brandywine High School teacher David Maloney of the Math Marigolds discusses the importance of building a pool of math teachers with DPM's Tom Byrne

Unique local program gives high school students a chance to give back to their communities

Distributing grant money to nonprofits isn’t something high school students normally learn about, let alone actually do.

But for more than 25 years, the Delaware Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Board has put high school students in charge of examining issues in their communities and ultimately deciding how to allocate thousands of dollars in funds for various programs that address them.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats this week with Yolanda Rushdan – Senior Program Officer for the Delaware Community Foundation – about the value of giving students an opportunity to help their communities through philanthropic work.

DPM's Joe Irizarry talks with the Delaware Community Foundation's Yolanda Rushdan about the Youth Philanthropy Board

Enlighten Me: Exploring the benefits of mindful birdwatching

For many, birdwatching is more than just a chance to spot a feathered friend; it’s a way to slow down, reduce stress, and reconnect with the natural world.

Next week, the Delaware Ornithological Society is hosting ‘The Birding Prescription,’ a talk about birding’s impact on our health and well-being.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by the Society’s president Joe Francis for more on the benefits of mindful birding.