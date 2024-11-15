© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Teacher retention challenges grow in Delaware amid rising interest in early exits

By Kyle McKinnon
Published November 15, 2024 at 9:23 AM EST
Delaware Public Media
A number of factors are fueling the teacher retention issue in Delaware, including workplace leadership and wages.

Schools and districts across Delaware are facing increasing challenges in recruiting and retaining their staff.

According to a recent membership survey by the Delaware State Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, 75% of teachers said they’re more likely to retire or leave education earlier than planned.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Lauren Bailes – associate professor at the University of Delaware’s School of Education – to learn more about what’s causing teachers to leave the profession and how the issue can be addressed.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines teacher retention challenges and solutions with UD professor Lauren Bailes

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
