Teacher retention challenges grow in Delaware amid rising interest in early exits
Schools and districts across Delaware are facing increasing challenges in recruiting and retaining their staff.
According to a recent membership survey by the Delaware State Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, 75% of teachers said they’re more likely to retire or leave education earlier than planned.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Lauren Bailes – associate professor at the University of Delaware’s School of Education – to learn more about what’s causing teachers to leave the profession and how the issue can be addressed.
