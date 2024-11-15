© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: Exploring the benefits of mindful birdwatching

By Martin Matheny
Published November 15, 2024 at 9:17 AM EST
Delaware Ornithological Society
A recent birdwatching session held by the Delaware Ornithological Society, which can have a variety of benefits on our overall health.

For many, birdwatching is more than just a chance to spot a feathered friend; it’s a way to slow down, reduce stress, and reconnect with the natural world.

Next week, the Delaware Ornithological Society is hosting ‘The Birding Prescription,’ a talk about birding’s impact on our health and well-being.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by the Society’s president Joe Francis for more on the benefits of mindful birding.

If you’re feeling a little extra stress and anxiety these days, spending some time watching birds might help.

Physician Joe Francis is president of the Delaware Ornithological Society. Francis and cancer survivor and birder Holly Merker are presenting a talk on the health benefits of birding.

“We know from studies that have been done with volunteers that exposure to nature and time spending birding or looking at other aspects of nature reduce biomarkers of stress," Francis said.

He adds birding can also fight loneliness, which the US Surgeon General declared to be an epidemic last year.

“Loneliness has a huge impact, and birding gets you outdoors with other people and interacting with them," Francis says.

He notes you don’t need to go in search of rare birds to reap the benefits of birding.

"It doesn't have to be an exotic species," Francis said. "Watching crows or blue jays - and in the city, watching pigeons - not only can tell you something about how nature works, it gets you outside of yourself.“

Francis and Merker present their talk this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Ashland Nature Center in Hockessin.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
