The Green – November 8, 2024

Reaction to Delaware's major political races

The 2024 Election nationally was a good one for Republicans, who returned Donald Trump to the White House and gained control of the U.S. Senate. But in Delaware, it was more of the same with Democrats dominating statewide races and drawing another seat closer to a House supermajority.

To dive into these storylines and more, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne sat down this week with University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – to get his analysis of the post-election state of play in the First State.

UD communications professor Paul Brewer breaks down the state's major political races with DPM news director Tom Byrne Listen • 14:41

How the General Election results will affect Delaware’s political landscape

The Green continues its breakdown of the fallout from Tuesday’s General Election in Delaware with a closer look at how the results will impact the state’s political landscape, especially in the General Assembly.

There will be a new Governor in Matt Meyer, along with a new Democratic House Speaker and a new Republican House Minority Leader. However, Democrats failed to pick up the two seats they needed to grab a House supermajority to go with the one they have in the state Senate.

Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Petrowich examines what to make of the statewide election results and what we might expect when lawmakers reconvene in January.

DPM political reporter Sarah Petrowich examines Delaware's election fallout Listen • 13:12

Local epidemiology researcher leads $1.7 million study on shingles vaccine impact on dementia, stroke

About a third of Americans will develop shingles and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone over 50 get the vaccine.

At the University of Delaware, a $1.7 million study is underway allowing assistant professor of epidemiology Daniel Harris access to health records for roughly three million nursing home residents for a closer look at the effectiveness of the shingles vaccine in preventing the disease, dementia, and stroke.

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny caught up with Harris this week to learn more about the study and the efficacy of the shingles vaccine.

UD epidemiology researcher Daniel Harris discusses his shingles vaccine study with DPM's Martin Matheny Listen • 8:54

Enlighten Me: Reading program aims to connect military service members with young students

On Veteran’s Day, more than 20,000 students in all 50 states will be treated to video stories read aloud by active-duty service members.

The ‘Story Time with a Service Member’ event, held by the nonprofit United Through Reading, gives young students the chance to connect with service members and highlights how crucial it is to keep our youth reading.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Melanie Sheridan – director of marketing and communications for United Through Reading – about ‘Story Time with a Service Member’ and teaching a child to love the act of reading.