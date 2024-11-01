The Green – November 1, 2024

Delaware grapples with housing shortage as a task force weighs local control against urgent demand

How to handle the affordable housing crisis in the First State has been among the top issues during the 2024 election, but work on the issue is already underway in Delaware.

This week, contributor Paul Kiefer takes a closer look at that work and what options it may provide a new Governor and General Assembly with to address this complex issue.

DPM contributor Paul Kiefer reports on the Delaware housing task force's work to address the state's housing crisis Listen • 13:55

Understanding Election Day forecasts and which polls you can trust

According to most major polls, or a combination of polls from around the country, the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is a toss-up with Election Day nearly here.

But we’ve heard this story before and the reality may very well wind up much different than what polls are forecasting.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – about polling projections and which numbers we can trust.

UD professor Paul Brewer examines Election Day polling with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:26

Arts Playlist: Millsboro arts nonprofit shines a spotlight on ‘music of the Americas’

The cultural impact of the African diaspora in the Americas spans the Atlantic arc, from Delaware all the way to Uruguay.

Encompassing thousands of miles and hundreds of years of Africans in the Americas, this arc brought cultural expressions and new types of music we still enjoy today; something the Millsboro-based arts nonprofit Echoes and Footprints is working to educate the public about.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny sits down with Echoes and Footprints’ founder and president Herman Boyd to learn more about the so-called music of the Americas.

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the music of the Americas with Echoes and Footprints’ founder Herman Boyd Listen • 11:12

History Matters: Hannah Grantham explores new role as director of the Mitchell Center for African American Heritage

The Delaware Historical Society named Hannah Grantham the new Director of the Jane and Littleton Mitchell Center for African American Heritage.

The Mitchell Center works to promote the history of Delaware’s African Americans and Grantham comes to the Center with an extensive background in musicology and museum work; most recently at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Grantham to discuss her new role.