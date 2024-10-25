The Green – October 25, 2024

Races to Watch: Incumbent Republican Lyndon Yearick faces Democratic challenger Tracey Miller in 34th House District

The race for Delaware’s 34th House District sees incumbent Republican Lyndon Yearick trying to maintain his seat against Democratic challenger Tracey Miller in a district where registration numbers increasingly give Democrats an edge.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee takes a look at this race and whether this seat could flip from red to blue as Democrats pursue a House supermajority.

DPM's Abigail Lee outlines the 34th House District campaign Listen • 9:27

Races to Watch: Democrat Rony Baltazar-Lopez hopes to flip 36th House District seat held by incumbent Republican Bryan Shupe

Republican incumbent Bryan Shupe is facing Democratic challenger Rony Baltazar-Lopez for Delaware’s 36th House District seat in Sussex County.

Shupe has held the seat since 2018, but won the Primary Election by only 12 votes this year, leaving Baltazar-Lopez wondering if there is enough discontent to flip the Milford-area seat blue.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich reports on those candidates and where they stand.

DPM's Sarah Petrowich reports on the 36th House District race Listen • 12:26

History Matters: Exploring the haunted history of Delaware

Settlers and Native Americans were living on the land now known as Delaware long before it officially became a state in 1787.

So the area has had quite a while to stock up on stories of ghosts and hauntings between then and now.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Josh Hitchens, author of “Haunted History of Delaware” and “Eerie Delaware,” for a deep dive into the First State’s haunted history.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines Delaware's haunted history with local author Josh Hitchens Listen • 13:42

Enlighten Me: Peer mentor support for breast cancer patients in Delaware

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and although fewer than one percent of men are diagnosed with the disease, their odds of survival are worse.

To help with the stressors, anxieties, and uncertainty that come with having breast cancer, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition offers a peer mentorship program with free one-on-one support to those who’ve been diagnosed.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sits down this week with Connie Holdridge – the Survivorship Director for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition – to learn more about the mentorship program during this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.