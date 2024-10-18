The Green – October 18, 2024

Races to Watch: Democrat Terrell Williams challenges incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley again in 9th House District

The race for Delaware’s 9th House District in New Castle County is a rematch, pitting incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley against Democratic challenger Terrell Williams once again.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny examines where things stand in the district as the two face off for a second time.

DPM's Martin Matheny examines the 9th House District campaign

Races to Watch: Republican Mike Smith seeks re-election in 22nd House District against Democratic newcomer Monica Beard

Republican State Representative Mike Smith is running for re-election in the 22nd House District in New Castle County and is being challenged by political newcomer Monica Beard, as the Democrats seek to flip this seat in their pursuit of a supermajority in the State House of Representatives.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizzary takes a closer look this week at the state of play in the race.

DPM's Joe Irizzary outlines the 22nd House District race

EPA data shows most Delaware drinking water meets federal PFAS standards, but concerns remain

Delaware’s efforts to manage the presence of so-called forever chemicals in its water seem to be on the right track. The latest EPA testing for PFAS in the First State produced some encouraging results, but there are still some areas of concern.

Contributor Jon Hurdle talks with Delaware Public Media News Director Tom Byrne this week about the test results and reaction to them.

DPM contributor Jon Hurdle reports on Delaware's federal PFAS testing results

Enlighten Me: Why the balance between fresh and saltwater in Delaware is getting worse

Saltwater was once known as an invisible threat. It would sneak under the soil in farms and fields until it got so far into groundwater that the soil became too salty, killing crops and flooding farmland; the result of what’s known as seawater intrusion.

But the once invisible threat of saltwater is now visible in Delaware and seawater intrusion is expected to only worsen over time.

For this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with environmental geographer and associate professor at the University of Delaware Pinki Mondal to explore seawater intrusion in the state and how it’s being addressed.