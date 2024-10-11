The Green – October 11, 2024

Races to Watch: Republican Kim Hoey Stevenson faces incumbent Democrat Russ Huxtable for 6th District State Senate seat

The 6th District State Senate seat in Sussex County is one of only two contested State Senate seats in the general election and the only one where a Democrat and Republican square off. Incumbent Democrat Russ Huxtable is seeking another term against his Republican challenger Kim Hoey Stevenson.

Delaware Public Media contributor Paul Kiefer reports on the race and how it has featured a largely civil tone between the two candidates.

DPM contributor Paul Kiefer reports on the 6th District State Senate race Listen • 8:42

The rising influence of PACs and out-of-state money on Delaware’s politics

The 2024 presidential campaign is on track to be the most expensive election cycle in U.S. history, thanks in large part to the influence of political action committees, or PACs; independent groups that raise and spend money to elect and defeat candidates.

In Delaware, an increasing number of PACs are both taking part in and significantly impacting the state’s political landscape.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Samuel Hoff – professor of history and political science at Delaware State University – about the growing role of PACs and out-of-state money in Delaware’s politics.

DSU professor Samuel Hoff discusses the influence of PACs and out-of-state money in Delaware’s politics with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 13:11

Arts Playlist: A firsthand look at the Delaware Art Museum’s immersive “Jazz Age Illustration” exhibit

The Delaware Art Museum’s new exhibition “Jazz Age Illustration” showcases the Jazz Age of the early 20th Century.

It’s the first major exhibit to highlight the era’s popular illustrative artwork, and features special programming and events around it such as jazz concerts and an era-themed gala.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with curator Heather Campbell Coyle at the Delaware Art Museum for a firsthand look at “Jazz Age Illustration.”

DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores the new “Jazz Age Illustration" exhibit with curator Heather Campbell Coyle at the Delaware Art Museum Listen • 14:11

Enlighten Me: How to protect yourself from the increasing threat of mosquito-borne illnesses in Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health and the Department of Agriculture recently reported the first human West Nile virus case in the state this year.

It comes amid concerns of a potential nationwide outbreak of another deadly mosquito-borne disease in Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by the Division of Public Health’s vector-borne disease epidemiologist Antonio Alvarado to learn more about West Nile Virus, EEE, and how to protect yourself.