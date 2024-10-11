Arts Playlist: A firsthand look at the Delaware Art Museum’s immersive “Jazz Age Illustration” exhibit
The Delaware Art Museum’s new exhibition “Jazz Age Illustration” showcases the Jazz Age of the early 20th Century.
It’s the first major exhibit to highlight the era’s popular illustrative artwork, and features special programming and events around it such as jazz concerts and an era-themed gala.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with curator Heather Campbell Coyle at the Delaware Art Museum for a firsthand look at “Jazz Age Illustration.”
DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores the new “Jazz Age Illustration" exhibit with curator Heather Campbell Coyle at the Delaware Art Museum
1 of 8 — JazzAge 2.JPEG
Douglas Duer (1887–1964)
I'm billed all over Paris to appear with two lions and a tiger, 1931 for "Danger Calling," by Patricia Wentworth, in Pictorial Review, April 1931
Oil on canvas
29 3/4 × 43 5/8 in. (75.6 × 110.8 cm)
Frame: 33 × 47 in. (83.8 × 119.4 cm)
Gift of Grace C. Duer, 1980 © Artist's Estate or Publisher
I'm billed all over Paris to appear with two lions and a tiger, 1931 for "Danger Calling," by Patricia Wentworth, in Pictorial Review, April 1931
Oil on canvas
29 3/4 × 43 5/8 in. (75.6 × 110.8 cm)
Frame: 33 × 47 in. (83.8 × 119.4 cm)
Gift of Grace C. Duer, 1980 © Artist's Estate or Publisher
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
2 of 8 — JazzAge 1.JPEG
Michael Dolas (1912–2010)
Eric broke through the State line, 1938for “Quitter” by Bob Considine, in Hearst’s International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1938
Oil on canvas
33 × 48 1/8 in. (83.8 × 122.2 cm)
Frame: 34 1/2 × 49 5/8 × 1 1/4 in. (87.6 × 126 × 3.2 cm)
From the collection of Lura J. Dolas and Theodore M. Dolas. © Artist's Estate or Publisher
Eric broke through the State line, 1938for “Quitter” by Bob Considine, in Hearst’s International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1938
Oil on canvas
33 × 48 1/8 in. (83.8 × 122.2 cm)
Frame: 34 1/2 × 49 5/8 × 1 1/4 in. (87.6 × 126 × 3.2 cm)
From the collection of Lura J. Dolas and Theodore M. Dolas. © Artist's Estate or Publisher
Kyle McKinnon, DPM
3 of 8 — JazzAge 10.JPEG
Harvey T. Dunn (1884–1952)
When the Whaling Fleet Cleared for the Caribes, 1928, for Advertisement for Duco Paint, Saturday Evening Post, September 22, 1928
Oil on canvas
30 × 40 in. (76.2 × 101.6 cm)
Frame: 35 3/4 × 45 3/4 in. (90.8 × 116.2 cm)
Gift of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 2017 © Artist or Company
When the Whaling Fleet Cleared for the Caribes, 1928, for Advertisement for Duco Paint, Saturday Evening Post, September 22, 1928
Oil on canvas
30 × 40 in. (76.2 × 101.6 cm)
Frame: 35 3/4 × 45 3/4 in. (90.8 × 116.2 cm)
Gift of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 2017 © Artist or Company
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
4 of 8 — JazzAge 9.JPEG
Gayle Porter Hoskins (1887–1962)
You can't leave her here to suffer. Whether you want to or not, you'll have to do it., 1925, for "Roads of Doubt," by William MacLeon Raine, in Woman's Home Companion, February 1925
Oil on canvas
26 x 36 in. (66 x 91.4 cm)
Frame: 28 1/8 × 37 1/2 in. (71.4 × 95.3 cm)
Gayle and Alene Hoskins Endowment Fund, 1979
You can't leave her here to suffer. Whether you want to or not, you'll have to do it., 1925, for "Roads of Doubt," by William MacLeon Raine, in Woman's Home Companion, February 1925
Oil on canvas
26 x 36 in. (66 x 91.4 cm)
Frame: 28 1/8 × 37 1/2 in. (71.4 × 95.3 cm)
Gayle and Alene Hoskins Endowment Fund, 1979
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
5 of 8 — JazzAge 8.JPEG
Neysa Moran McMein (1888–1949)
The Admirable Hostess, 1921 for Advertisement for Wallace Silver, published in The Saturday Evening Post, January 8, 1921
Pastel on board
30 1/8 × 28 5/8 in. (76.5 × 72.7 cm)
Frame: 34 × 30 in. (86.4 × 76.2 cm)
Acquisition Fund, 2022
The Admirable Hostess, 1921 for Advertisement for Wallace Silver, published in The Saturday Evening Post, January 8, 1921
Pastel on board
30 1/8 × 28 5/8 in. (76.5 × 72.7 cm)
Frame: 34 × 30 in. (86.4 × 76.2 cm)
Acquisition Fund, 2022
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
6 of 8 — JazzAge 12.JPEG
Winold Reiss (1886–1953)
Roland Hayes, 1924, for The Survey Graphic, March 1, 1925
Pastel on illustration board
Sheet: 19 7/16 × 16 in. (49.4 × 40.6 cm)
Frame: 24 3/4 × 21 5/16 in. (62.8 × 54.2 cm)
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; purchase funded by Lawrence A. Fleischman and Howard Garfinkle with a matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
Roland Hayes, 1924, for The Survey Graphic, March 1, 1925
Pastel on illustration board
Sheet: 19 7/16 × 16 in. (49.4 × 40.6 cm)
Frame: 24 3/4 × 21 5/16 in. (62.8 × 54.2 cm)
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; purchase funded by Lawrence A. Fleischman and Howard Garfinkle with a matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
7 of 8 — JazzAge 3.JPEG
Anne Harriet Fish (1890–1964)
Careers for Our Girls: The Film Star, 1928 for Unpublished illustration for Hearst's International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1928
Gouache, ink, and graphite on paper
Sheet (left): 22 13/16 × 15 1/2 in. (57.9 × 39.4 cm)
Sheet (right): 22 5/8 × 15 1/2 in. (57.5 × 39.4 cm)
Acquisition Fund, 2024
Careers for Our Girls: The Film Star, 1928 for Unpublished illustration for Hearst's International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1928
Gouache, ink, and graphite on paper
Sheet (left): 22 13/16 × 15 1/2 in. (57.9 × 39.4 cm)
Sheet (right): 22 5/8 × 15 1/2 in. (57.5 × 39.4 cm)
Acquisition Fund, 2024
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
8 of 8 — JazzAge 13.JPEG
E. Simms Campbell (1906-1971)
Enlargement of A Nightclub Map of Harlem, 1932.
For Manhattan: A Weekly for Wakeful New Yorkers, 1933.
Original: pen and brush on board, 19 1/4 x 30 in.
Yale University, Brinker Rare Book and Manuscript Library
Enlargement of A Nightclub Map of Harlem, 1932.
For Manhattan: A Weekly for Wakeful New Yorkers, 1933.
Original: pen and brush on board, 19 1/4 x 30 in.
Yale University, Brinker Rare Book and Manuscript Library
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
To learn more about the Delaware Art Museum, the Year of the Illustrator, and the “Jazz Age Illustration” exhibition, visit their site. Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.