Arts Playlist: A firsthand look at the Delaware Art Museum’s immersive “Jazz Age Illustration” exhibit

DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores the new “Jazz Age Illustration" exhibit with curator Heather Campbell Coyle at the Delaware Art Museum Listen • 12:47

1 of 8 — JazzAge 2.JPEG Douglas Duer (1887–1964)

I'm billed all over Paris to appear with two lions and a tiger, 1931 for "Danger Calling," by Patricia Wentworth, in Pictorial Review, April 1931

Oil on canvas

29 3/4 × 43 5/8 in. (75.6 × 110.8 cm)

Frame: 33 × 47 in. (83.8 × 119.4 cm)

Gift of Grace C. Duer, 1980 © Artist's Estate or Publisher Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum 2 of 8 — JazzAge 1.JPEG Michael Dolas (1912–2010)

Eric broke through the State line, 1938for “Quitter” by Bob Considine, in Hearst’s International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1938

Oil on canvas

33 × 48 1/8 in. (83.8 × 122.2 cm)

Frame: 34 1/2 × 49 5/8 × 1 1/4 in. (87.6 × 126 × 3.2 cm)

From the collection of Lura J. Dolas and Theodore M. Dolas. © Artist's Estate or Publisher Kyle McKinnon, DPM 3 of 8 — JazzAge 10.JPEG Harvey T. Dunn (1884–1952)

When the Whaling Fleet Cleared for the Caribes, 1928, for Advertisement for Duco Paint, Saturday Evening Post, September 22, 1928

Oil on canvas

30 × 40 in. (76.2 × 101.6 cm)

Frame: 35 3/4 × 45 3/4 in. (90.8 × 116.2 cm)

Gift of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 2017 © Artist or Company Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum 4 of 8 — JazzAge 9.JPEG Gayle Porter Hoskins (1887–1962)

You can't leave her here to suffer. Whether you want to or not, you'll have to do it., 1925, for "Roads of Doubt," by William MacLeon Raine, in Woman's Home Companion, February 1925

Oil on canvas

26 x 36 in. (66 x 91.4 cm)

Frame: 28 1/8 × 37 1/2 in. (71.4 × 95.3 cm)

Gayle and Alene Hoskins Endowment Fund, 1979 Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum 5 of 8 — JazzAge 8.JPEG Neysa Moran McMein (1888–1949)

The Admirable Hostess, 1921 for Advertisement for Wallace Silver, published in The Saturday Evening Post, January 8, 1921

Pastel on board

30 1/8 × 28 5/8 in. (76.5 × 72.7 cm)

Frame: 34 × 30 in. (86.4 × 76.2 cm)

Acquisition Fund, 2022 Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum 6 of 8 — JazzAge 12.JPEG Winold Reiss (1886–1953)

Roland Hayes, 1924, for The Survey Graphic, March 1, 1925

Pastel on illustration board

Sheet: 19 7/16 × 16 in. (49.4 × 40.6 cm)

Frame: 24 3/4 × 21 5/16 in. (62.8 × 54.2 cm)

National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; purchase funded by Lawrence A. Fleischman and Howard Garfinkle with a matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum 7 of 8 — JazzAge 3.JPEG Anne Harriet Fish (1890–1964)

Careers for Our Girls: The Film Star, 1928 for Unpublished illustration for Hearst's International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1928

Gouache, ink, and graphite on paper

Sheet (left): 22 13/16 × 15 1/2 in. (57.9 × 39.4 cm)

Sheet (right): 22 5/8 × 15 1/2 in. (57.5 × 39.4 cm)

Acquisition Fund, 2024 Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum 8 of 8 — JazzAge 13.JPEG E. Simms Campbell (1906-1971)

Enlargement of A Nightclub Map of Harlem, 1932.

For Manhattan: A Weekly for Wakeful New Yorkers, 1933.

Original: pen and brush on board, 19 1/4 x 30 in.

Yale University, Brinker Rare Book and Manuscript Library Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum

