© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: A firsthand look at the Delaware Art Museum’s immersive “Jazz Age Illustration” exhibit

By Kyle McKinnon
Published October 11, 2024 at 8:43 AM EDT
Kyle McKinnon, DPM
/
Delaware Art Museum
The new "Jazz Age Illustration" exhibit runs through January 26, 2025 at the Delaware Art Museum.

The Delaware Art Museum’s new exhibition “Jazz Age Illustration” showcases the Jazz Age of the early 20th Century.

It’s the first major exhibit to highlight the era’s popular illustrative artwork, and features special programming and events around it such as jazz concerts and an era-themed gala.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with curator Heather Campbell Coyle at the Delaware Art Museum for a firsthand look at “Jazz Age Illustration.”

DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores the new “Jazz Age Illustration" exhibit with curator Heather Campbell Coyle at the Delaware Art Museum
Douglas Duer (1887–1964) I'm billed all over Paris to appear with two lions and a tiger, 1931 for "Danger Calling," by Patricia Wentworth, in Pictorial Review, April 1931 Oil on canvas 29 3/4 × 43 5/8 in. (75.6 × 110.8 cm) Frame: 33 × 47 in. (83.8 × 119.4 cm) Gift of Grace C. Duer, 1980 © Artist's Estate or Publisher
1 of 8  — JazzAge 2.JPEG
Douglas Duer (1887–1964)
I'm billed all over Paris to appear with two lions and a tiger, 1931 for "Danger Calling," by Patricia Wentworth, in Pictorial Review, April 1931
Oil on canvas
29 3/4 × 43 5/8 in. (75.6 × 110.8 cm)
Frame: 33 × 47 in. (83.8 × 119.4 cm)
Gift of Grace C. Duer, 1980 © Artist's Estate or Publisher
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
Michael Dolas (1912–2010) Eric broke through the State line, 1938for “Quitter” by Bob Considine, in Hearst’s International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1938 Oil on canvas 33 × 48 1/8 in. (83.8 × 122.2 cm) Frame: 34 1/2 × 49 5/8 × 1 1/4 in. (87.6 × 126 × 3.2 cm) From the collection of Lura J. Dolas and Theodore M. Dolas. © Artist's Estate or Publisher
2 of 8  — JazzAge 1.JPEG
Michael Dolas (1912–2010)
Eric broke through the State line, 1938for “Quitter” by Bob Considine, in Hearst’s International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1938
Oil on canvas
33 × 48 1/8 in. (83.8 × 122.2 cm)
Frame: 34 1/2 × 49 5/8 × 1 1/4 in. (87.6 × 126 × 3.2 cm)
From the collection of Lura J. Dolas and Theodore M. Dolas. © Artist's Estate or Publisher
Kyle McKinnon, DPM
Harvey T. Dunn (1884–1952) When the Whaling Fleet Cleared for the Caribes, 1928, for Advertisement for Duco Paint, Saturday Evening Post, September 22, 1928 Oil on canvas 30 × 40 in. (76.2 × 101.6 cm) Frame: 35 3/4 × 45 3/4 in. (90.8 × 116.2 cm) Gift of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 2017 © Artist or Company
3 of 8  — JazzAge 10.JPEG
Harvey T. Dunn (1884–1952)
When the Whaling Fleet Cleared for the Caribes, 1928, for Advertisement for Duco Paint, Saturday Evening Post, September 22, 1928
Oil on canvas
30 × 40 in. (76.2 × 101.6 cm)
Frame: 35 3/4 × 45 3/4 in. (90.8 × 116.2 cm)
Gift of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 2017 © Artist or Company
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
Gayle Porter Hoskins (1887–1962) You can't leave her here to suffer. Whether you want to or not, you'll have to do it., 1925, for "Roads of Doubt," by William MacLeon Raine, in Woman's Home Companion, February 1925 Oil on canvas 26 x 36 in. (66 x 91.4 cm) Frame: 28 1/8 × 37 1/2 in. (71.4 × 95.3 cm) Gayle and Alene Hoskins Endowment Fund, 1979
4 of 8  — JazzAge 9.JPEG
Gayle Porter Hoskins (1887–1962)
You can't leave her here to suffer.  Whether you want to or not, you'll have to do it., 1925, for "Roads of Doubt," by William MacLeon Raine, in Woman's Home Companion, February 1925
Oil on canvas
26 x 36 in. (66 x 91.4 cm)
Frame: 28 1/8 × 37 1/2 in. (71.4 × 95.3 cm)
Gayle and Alene Hoskins Endowment Fund, 1979
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
Neysa Moran McMein (1888–1949) The Admirable Hostess, 1921 for Advertisement for Wallace Silver, published in The Saturday Evening Post, January 8, 1921 Pastel on board 30 1/8 × 28 5/8 in. (76.5 × 72.7 cm) Frame: 34 × 30 in. (86.4 × 76.2 cm) Acquisition Fund, 2022
5 of 8  — JazzAge 8.JPEG
Neysa Moran McMein (1888–1949)
The Admirable Hostess, 1921 for Advertisement for Wallace Silver, published in The Saturday Evening Post, January 8, 1921
Pastel on board
30 1/8 × 28 5/8 in. (76.5 × 72.7 cm)
Frame: 34 × 30 in. (86.4 × 76.2 cm)
Acquisition Fund, 2022
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
Winold Reiss (1886–1953) Roland Hayes, 1924, for The Survey Graphic, March 1, 1925 Pastel on illustration board Sheet: 19 7/16 × 16 in. (49.4 × 40.6 cm) Frame: 24 3/4 × 21 5/16 in. (62.8 × 54.2 cm) National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; purchase funded by Lawrence A. Fleischman and Howard Garfinkle with a matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
6 of 8  — JazzAge 12.JPEG
Winold Reiss (1886–1953)
Roland Hayes, 1924, for The Survey Graphic, March 1, 1925
Pastel on illustration board
Sheet: 19 7/16 × 16 in. (49.4 × 40.6 cm)
Frame: 24 3/4 × 21 5/16 in. (62.8 × 54.2 cm)
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; purchase funded by Lawrence A. Fleischman and Howard Garfinkle with a matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
Anne Harriet Fish (1890–1964) Careers for Our Girls: The Film Star, 1928 for Unpublished illustration for Hearst's International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1928 Gouache, ink, and graphite on paper Sheet (left): 22 13/16 × 15 1/2 in. (57.9 × 39.4 cm) Sheet (right): 22 5/8 × 15 1/2 in. (57.5 × 39.4 cm) Acquisition Fund, 2024
7 of 8  — JazzAge 3.JPEG
Anne Harriet Fish (1890–1964)
Careers for Our Girls: The Film Star, 1928 for Unpublished illustration for Hearst's International Combined with Cosmopolitan, December 1928
Gouache, ink, and graphite on paper
Sheet (left): 22 13/16 × 15 1/2 in. (57.9 × 39.4 cm)
Sheet (right): 22 5/8 × 15 1/2 in. (57.5 × 39.4 cm)
Acquisition Fund, 2024
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum
E. Simms Campbell (1906-1971) Enlargement of A Nightclub Map of Harlem, 1932. For Manhattan: A Weekly for Wakeful New Yorkers, 1933. Original: pen and brush on board, 19 1/4 x 30 in. Yale University, Brinker Rare Book and Manuscript Library
8 of 8  — JazzAge 13.JPEG
E. Simms Campbell (1906-1971)
Enlargement of A Nightclub Map of Harlem, 1932.
For Manhattan: A Weekly for Wakeful New Yorkers, 1933.
Original: pen and brush on board, 19 1/4 x 30 in.
Yale University, Brinker Rare Book and Manuscript Library
Kyle McKinnon, DPM / Delaware Art Museum

To learn more about the Delaware Art Museum, the Year of the Illustrator, and the “Jazz Age Illustration” exhibition, visit their site. Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon