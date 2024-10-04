The Green – October 4, 2024

The road ahead for Delaware’s Public Education Funding Commission

Education funding remains a front-burner issue in the First State, but how it will be addressed and how quickly remains up in the air.

Last year, the state received an independent report recommending it spend $600 million to $1 billion more annually on education and revamp its education funding system. Earlier this year, lawmakers created the Public Education Funding Commission to examine the report and offer its own recommendations on how to proceed.

That group met for the first time last month and contributor Larry Nagengast reports that there are already questions about how quickly it can do its work and provide a path forward.

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for Insurance Commissioner Ralph Taylor

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for Insurance Commissioner and Republican candidate Ralph Taylor. The former Dover City Councilman is making his first run for statewide office after two unsuccessful runs for the State House of Representatives as a Democrat.

Arts Playlist: Biggs final exhibit of the year blends hip-hop imagery with Japanese folklore

The Biggs Museum of American Art is closing out the year with an exhibition from American painter Rozeal.

Best known for her contemporary work, Rozeal sets herself apart through her unique style of blending traditional ukiyo-e print techniques with Japanese folklore, geisha, kabuki, and samurai imagery, as well as hip-hop and Black culture references.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Biggs curator Laura Fravel for more on Rozeal and the new exhibit.

Enlighten Me: Does increased social media use lead to stronger belief in the paranormal?

Nearly half of Americans believe ghosts exist. The concept of spirits is fundamental in many cultures and they regularly show up in books, movies, and folklore despite skepticism from the scientific community.

University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – sought to answer that question in a new study exploring the link between social media use and belief in the paranormal.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Brewer about the study and its findings.