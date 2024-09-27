The Green – September 27, 2024

Why black market cannabis is thriving in Delaware as the state transitions to recreational sales

As Delaware ramps up recreational marijuana sales, a new report finds that illegal cannabis, containing harmful contaminants and unknown synthetic cannabinoids, is being sold at high rates at gas stations and smoke shops across the First State.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Registered Nurse Laura Barrett – founder and executive director of the National Clinical Director Consortium – and Chris Lindsey – director of State Advocacy and Public Policy at the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp – for a closer look at the report’s findings and the dangers of black market marijuana.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores the rising prevalence of black market cannabis with policy advocates Laura Barrett and Chris Lindsey Listen • 13:27

Making sense of DIAA’s decision to move championship sites and the University of Delaware’s response

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association recently announced it is moving the state’s high school football and field hockey championship games away from the University of Delaware – primarily citing the costs of holding football title games at Delaware Stadium and the field hockey final at UD’s Rullo Stadium.

But some bitterness seems to be lurking beneath what seems to be a straightforward financial decision, with UD posting publicly on social media its disappointment with the move and laying out how much profit DIAA made last year with those events in Newark.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Bryne examines the decision and what lies ahead with News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini.

Sportswriter Kevin Tresolini breaks down DIAA’s decision to move championship sites away from the University of Delaware with DPM's Tom Bryne Listen • 12:26

Arts Playlist: NPR’s Ari Shapiro bringing one-man cabaret ‘Thank You For Listening’ to the Baby Grand

The co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered Ari Shapiro is bringing his one-man cabaret show to the Baby Grand in Wilmington.

“Thank You For Listening” adapts narratives from Shapiro’s best-selling memoir “The Best Strangers in the World” into a litany of stories and songs about the power of listening to bridge divides.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by Shapiro for more on “Thank You For Listening.”

DPM's Martin Matheny talks with NPR host Ari Shapiro about his solo cabaret show coming to Wilmington Listen • 11:57

Enlighten Me: Why you should leave the leaves alone in your yard this fall

The autumn season is underway and with it comes fallen leaves of orange, yellow, and gold that blanket our yards.

That also typically means the long and tedious process of raking and bagging leaves, but what if taking the lazy way out means a healthier, more environmentally friendly yard?

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Susan Barton – professor of plant and soil sciences at the University of Delaware – about the benefits of leaving the leaves alone this fall.