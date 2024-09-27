Arts Playlist: NPR’s Ari Shapiro bringing one-man cabaret ‘Thank You For Listening’ to the Baby Grand
The co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered Ari Shapiro is bringing his one-man cabaret show to the Baby Grand in Wilmington.
“Thank You For Listening” adapts narratives from Shapiro’s best-selling memoir “The Best Strangers in the World” into a litany of stories and songs about the power of listening to bridge divides.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by Shapiro for more on “Thank You For Listening.”
DPM's Martin Matheny talks with NPR host Ari Shapiro about his solo cabaret show coming to Wilmington
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.