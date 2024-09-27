© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: NPR’s Ari Shapiro bringing one-man cabaret ‘Thank You For Listening’ to the Baby Grand

By Martin Matheny,
Kyle McKinnon
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
NPR host and reporter Ari Shapiro will be performing his solo cabaret on Oct. 5 at the Baby Grand in Wilmington.

The co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered Ari Shapiro is bringing his one-man cabaret show to the Baby Grand in Wilmington.

“Thank You For Listening” adapts narratives from Shapiro’s best-selling memoir “The Best Strangers in the World” into a litany of stories and songs about the power of listening to bridge divides.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by Shapiro for more on “Thank You For Listening.”

DPM's Martin Matheny talks with NPR host Ari Shapiro about his solo cabaret show coming to Wilmington

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
