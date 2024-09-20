The Green – September 20, 2024

Brandywine Creek advocates buoyed by new funding, but most dams look like staying

Long-running efforts to remove dams along the Brandywine River to allow shad and other fish to migrate up the waterway appear to be on hold indefinitely.

However, environmental advocates involved in the effort are turning their attention to other opportunities to highlight the Brandywine and the resources it offers.

Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle recently joined some of those advocates on a kayak trip down the Brandywine River to learn more about the fate of the dam removal project and new funding to promote the river as a resource.

DPM contributor Jon Hurdle examines efforts to highlight the Brandywine River and its natural resources Listen • 13:12

Historic Brown House in Wilmington given new life as an apartment complex

A 200-year-old hilltop mansion in Wilmington that once faced demolition now has a new lease on life.

The Brown House is expected to offer apartments and community space under an agreement between The Wilmington Housing Partnership and a local developer.

This week, Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast reports on this new agreement to reimagine the historic Browntown property.

DPM contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the revival of the Historic Brown House in Wilmington Listen • 12:12

What to know about new Delaware law requiring proactive climate planning, community accountability

Gov. John Carney recently signed a package of environmental bills into law; among them Senate Bill 237, which mandates that state counties and larger municipalities include climate change and community resiliency in their comprehensive planning.

Advocates call the bill an important step forward for the First State as it adapts to the effects of climate change and bolsters proactive planning efforts.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down recently with Emily Knearl – the Delaware Director of Government Relations and External Affairs for The Nature Conservancy – to learn more about SB 237 and its significance.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores the significance of SB 237 with The Nature Conservancy's Emily Knearl Listen • 12:11

Arts Playlist: Nonviolent Seaford to hold first art crawl promoting visionary peace

Nonviolent Seaford, a community organization encouraging nonviolence and justice, is holding an art crawl in downtown Seaford next week.

The event will feature artwork depicting visionary peace from more than 20 young Seaford-based artists, as well as poetry, music, and art workshops.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Nonviolent Seaford's coordinator Beth Kopicki for a preview of the organization’s art crawl.