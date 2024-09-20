Arts Playlist: Nonviolent Seaford to hold first art crawl promoting visionary peace

Nonviolent Seaford's coordinator Beth Kopicki previews the organization’s upcoming art crawl with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 10:07

Nonviolent Seaford will hold an art crawl in downtown Seaford on September 28 from 10am-5pm.

The organization is a chapter of The Nonviolent Cities Project, which works to promote peace and justice on a grassroots level.

The art crawl is a chance for the community to get together to admire and create art, and local businesses open their spaces to allow young artists to display their work.

There'll also be peace poetry workshops for children and peace rock painting.

Nonviolent Seaford’s coordinator Beth Kopicki said the 'triple evils,' what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called poverty, racism, and militarism, are what motivate her to work in Seaford.

“Sometimes I get some pushback from people every now and then,” Kopicki said. “We're about coming together as people and finding the humanity in one another.”

Kopicki believes creating peace art teaches people how to address strong feelings without turning to violence.

“It provides, especially our youth, an outlet to express those feelings," Kopicki said. "But also, more importantly, their vision for a peaceful world.”

For more on Nonviolent Seaford's art crawl on September 28 from 10am-5pm, visit their site or contact Beth Kopicki at NonviolentSeaford@gmail.com. Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.