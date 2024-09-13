The Green – September 13, 3024

Making sense of the Delaware Primary results

This week’s Delaware Primary brought an end to one of the most-watched and most contentious races the state has seen – the Democratic Primary for Governor. It also produced some eye-opening results both at the top of the ticket where a largely unknown newcomer muscled his way into the U.S. House race and down the ballot where Delaware’s House Speaker is suddenly out of a job.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – to get his analysis of the state of play post-primary.

DPM's Tom Byrne breaks down the Delaware Primary results with University of Delaware professor Paul Brewer Listen • 12:12

The value of youth civic engagement and how to support younger voters

The Delaware Primary has come and gone and next up is the much-anticipated General Election.

And with young voters poised to greatly influence the election, it begs the question: How is our youth being prepared to vote and participate in civic life?

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Alberto Medina – communications lead at Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, also known as CIRCLE – to learn more about youth civic engagement and ways to get young people involved in politics.

CIRCLE's Alberto Medina discusses the importance of youth civic engagement with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 13:11

Arts Playlist: Examining the connection between art and social justice

Art holds a mirror up to society, so it’s no surprise that there’s a long tradition of artists raising awareness and addressing social justice issues through their art.

Using a range of art, be it visual, interactive, or performative, artists can engage communities and highlight important cultural and societal concerns.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Wilmington Recovery Café director Michael Kalmbach – founder of the former art-centric community mental health program Creative Vision Factory that’s now part of the Café – for more on the intersection between art and social justice.

Wilmington Recovery Café director Michael Kalmbach explores art and social justice with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 11:57

Enlighten Me: Tips to manage seasonal allergies as pollen counts spike in September

If it seems like your allergies are getting worse, you're probably right.

While Delaware’s allergy season typically runs from March to October, seasonal allergies are peaking right now due to higher pollen counts. This comes as the First State’s allergy season is starting to arrive earlier and last longer due to climate change.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with ChristianaCare internal medicine physician Dr. Amatul Khalid to discuss rising regional allergy rates and how to treat and relieve allergies.