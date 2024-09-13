Making sense of the Delaware Primary results
This week’s Delaware Primary brought an end to one of the most-watched and most contentious races the state has seen – the Democratic Primary for Governor. It also produced some eye-opening results both at the top of the ticket where a largely unknown newcomer muscled his way into the U.S. House race and down the ballot where Delaware’s House Speaker is suddenly out of a job.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – to get his analysis of the state of play post-primary.
