Politics & Government
The Green

Making sense of the Delaware Primary results

By Tom Byrne
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Primary produced some surprising results across the ballot.

This week’s Delaware Primary brought an end to one of the most-watched and most contentious races the state has seen – the Democratic Primary for Governor. It also produced some eye-opening results both at the top of the ticket where a largely unknown newcomer muscled his way into the U.S. House race and down the ballot where Delaware’s House Speaker is suddenly out of a job.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – to get his analysis of the state of play post-primary.

DPM's Tom Byrne breaks down the Delaware Primary results with University of Delaware professor Paul Brewer

The Green
