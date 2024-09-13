© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: Tips to manage seasonal allergies as pollen counts spike in September

By Kyle McKinnon
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Seasonal allergies are peaking in Delaware due to higher pollen counts.
If it seems like your allergies are getting worse, you're probably right.

While Delaware’s allergy season typically runs from March to October, seasonal allergies are peaking right now due to higher pollen counts. This comes as the First State’s allergy season is starting to arrive earlier and last longer due to climate change.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with ChristianaCare internal medicine physician Dr. Amatul Khalid to discuss rising regional allergy rates and how to treat and relieve allergies.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks about rising regional allergy rates with ChristianaCare physician Dr. Amatul Khalid

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon