Enlighten Me: Tips to manage seasonal allergies as pollen counts spike in September
If it seems like your allergies are getting worse, you're probably right.
While Delaware’s allergy season typically runs from March to October, seasonal allergies are peaking right now due to higher pollen counts. This comes as the First State’s allergy season is starting to arrive earlier and last longer due to climate change.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with ChristianaCare internal medicine physician Dr. Amatul Khalid to discuss rising regional allergy rates and how to treat and relieve allergies.
