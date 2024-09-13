Arts Playlist: Examining the connection between art and social justice
Art holds a mirror up to society, so it’s no surprise that there’s a long tradition of artists raising awareness and addressing social justice issues through their art.
Using a range of art, be it visual, interactive, or performative, artists can engage communities and highlight important cultural and societal concerns.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Wilmington Recovery Café director Michael Kalmbach – founder of the former art-centric community mental health program Creative Vision Factory that’s now part of the Café – for more on the intersection between art and social justice.
