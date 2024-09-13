© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Examining the connection between art and social justice

By Kyle McKinnon
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT
Artists can engage communities and highlight important cultural and societal concerns through their artwork.
Milton Madison
Art holds a mirror up to society, so it’s no surprise that there’s a long tradition of artists raising awareness and addressing social justice issues through their art.

Using a range of art, be it visual, interactive, or performative, artists can engage communities and highlight important cultural and societal concerns.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Wilmington Recovery Café director Michael Kalmbach – founder of the former art-centric community mental health program Creative Vision Factory that’s now part of the Café – for more on the intersection between art and social justice.

Wilmington Recovery Café director Michael Kalmbach explores art and social justice with DPM's Kyle McKinnon

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
