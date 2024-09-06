The Green – September 6, 2024 Listen • 51:24

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Lisa Blunt Rochester

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for U.S. Senate and the Democrat in the race, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. She’s seeking this Senate seat after serving four terms in Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat.

Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester outlines her run for U.S. Senate Listen • 18:12

The Creative Vision Factory finds new life as the Wilmington Recovery Café

The Creative Vision Factory closed its former Wilmington location in June, ending more than a decade of work using art to help those facing homelessness, mental health issues, and addiction.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on The Creative Vision Factory’s rebirth in a new site, with a new name, and a slightly altered mission.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on The Creative Vision Factory’s rebirth Listen • 10:56

Arts Playlist: Hassan Najjar named new executive director of the Biggs Museum of American Art

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover has a new executive director.

Hassan Najjar, whose career in the arts spans roughly two decades, takes the reins at the Biggs after previously serving as the head of the Foothills Art Center in Golden, Colorado.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Najjar for a chat about his background in the arts and his vision for the Biggs.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Hassan Najjar about being named the executive director of the Biggs Museum of American Art Listen • 10:11

Enlighten Me: How the University of Delaware is using AI to build study tools, support students

AI has impacted many aspects of life in recent years, but maybe no more so than how we teach and learn.

At the University of Delaware, the Academic Technology Services team is using AI this fall to turn thousands of instructor transcripts and lectures into interactive study tools like practice quizzes and flashcards.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Erin Sicuranza and Jevonia Harris of UD’s Academic Technology Services team to learn more about how the university is using AI.