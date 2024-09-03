The Green – September 3, 2024

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Hansen

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for U.S. Senate and two of the candidates starting with Republican Eric Hansen, a business executive making his first run for political office.

Republican Eric Hansen discusses his run for U.S. Senate Listen • 17:57

Candidate Conversations: Independent Candidate for U.S. Senate Michael Katz

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the race for U.S. Senate, where we turn to the Independent Party of Delaware’s candidate Dr. Michael Katz.

Katz previously served for one term in the Delaware State Senate as a Democrat, winning the North Wilmington 4th District seat in 2008 and then losing it to Republican Greg Lavelle in 2012.

Independent Party of Delaware candidate Dr. Mike Katz discusses his run for U.S. Senate Listen • 19:56

Races to Watch: Outgoing governor and former state treasurer contend for mayor of Wilmington

One of the most closely watched races in Delaware’s election season is the Democratic Primary for Mayor of Wilmington.

It pits sitting Gov. John Carney against former State and Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter, and with the winner expected to run unopposed in November the stakes in this race are high.

Delaware Public Media contributor Paul Kiefer reports while the race lacks sharp policy divides, it does highlight long standing tensions about Wilmington’s future, including the city’s approach to neighborhood redevelopment and the pace of public education improvements.