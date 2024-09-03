© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Races to Watch: Outgoing governor and former state treasurer contend for mayor of Wilmington

By Paul Kiefer
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:08 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
(left to right) Former State and Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter and Gov. John Carney are facing off in the Democratic Primary for Wilmington mayor.

The Democratic primary for Wilmington mayor pits the sitting Gov. John Carney against former State and Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter.

And with the winner expected to run unopposed in Nov. the stakes are high.

Delaware Public Media contributor Paul Kiefer reports while the race lacks sharp policy divides, it does highlight long standing tensions about Wilmington’s future, including the city’s approach to neighborhood redevelopment and the pace of public education improvements.

Delaware Public Media contributor Paul Kiefer examines the Democratic primary for Wilmington mayor

