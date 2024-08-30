The Green – August 30, 2024
Listen to the full show or individual segments.
Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Insurance Commissioner Kayode Abegunde
As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.
This week, we examine the campaign for Insurance Commissioner and two of the candidates, starting with Democrat Kayode Abegunde who is making his second attempt to become Insurance Commissioner. He lost to incumbent Trinidad Navarro in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro
We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the race for Insurance Commissioner, where we turn to incumbent Democrat Trinidad Navarro.
Navarro is seeking a third term after first winning the office in 2016. In 2020, Navarro earned a second term by defeating Republican Julia Pillsbury.
Races to Watch: Three Democrats running for the 14th House District seat
Delaware’s 14th House District seat in Sussex County is up for grabs after being held by the House’s longest-current incumbent Pete Schwartzkopf since 2002.
Following the former House Speaker’s retirement announcement in July 2023, three Democratic candidates – Kathy McGuiness, Marty Rendon, and Claire Snyder-Hall – have announced their bid to be his replacement in the Democratic-leaning district.
Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich reports on these Democratic candidates and where they stand on key issues.
Races to Watch: 10th House District sees three Democrats face off for open seat
In the 10th House District in New Castle County, three Democrats – Stephen Jankovic, Melanie Ross Levin, and Dennis E. Williams – are vying to replace State Rep. Sean Matthews.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry outlines the 10th House District race and what to know about each candidate’s priorities.