The Green – August 30, 2024

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Insurance Commissioner Kayode Abegunde

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for Insurance Commissioner and two of the candidates, starting with Democrat Kayode Abegunde who is making his second attempt to become Insurance Commissioner. He lost to incumbent Trinidad Navarro in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Democrat Kayode Abegunde discusses his second run at becoming Delaware's Insurance Commissioner Listen • 14:42

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the race for Insurance Commissioner, where we turn to incumbent Democrat Trinidad Navarro.

Navarro is seeking a third term after first winning the office in 2016. In 2020, Navarro earned a second term by defeating Republican Julia Pillsbury.

Democrat Trinidad Navarro talks about his campaign for Insurance Commissioner Listen • 16:26

Races to Watch: Three Democrats running for the 14th House District seat

Delaware’s 14th House District seat in Sussex County is up for grabs after being held by the House’s longest-current incumbent Pete Schwartzkopf since 2002.

Following the former House Speaker’s retirement announcement in July 2023, three Democratic candidates – Kathy McGuiness, Marty Rendon, and Claire Snyder-Hall – have announced their bid to be his replacement in the Democratic-leaning district.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich reports on these Democratic candidates and where they stand on key issues.

DPM's Sarah Petrowich reports on the 14th House District race Listen • 9:27

Races to Watch: 10th House District sees three Democrats face off for open seat

In the 10th House District in New Castle County, three Democrats – Stephen Jankovic, Melanie Ross Levin, and Dennis E. Williams – are vying to replace State Rep. Sean Matthews.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry outlines the 10th House District race and what to know about each candidate’s priorities.