Races to Watch: 10th House District sees three Democrats face off for open seat

The 10th District is one of the northernmost districts in the House covering parts of the Delaware/Pennsylvania state border as well along parts of Concord Pike.

Matthews chose not to run after holding the office for 10 years following his primary win over then-incumbent Dennis E. Williams in 2014. Williams is back this year - running again for his old seat after an unsuccessful run in 2016. Two others, political newcomers, are also trying to fill the seat. Melanie Ross Levin and Steven Jankovic are also on the Democratic primary ballot.

Ross Levin is the director of the Delaware Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy and has received Matthews’ endorsement.

He says she is detail-oriented, hard-working, and aware of how to collaborate with State agencies.

Ross Levin in her current position helped to pass the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave law as well as helping in the fight to increase the minimum wage, ban child marriage, and expand Medicare coverage to pregnant women.

She feels she can do more as a legislator.

"I think being a legislator will help me do more for Delaware working families. The truth is, we have more work to do,” Ross Levin said. “Too many Delaware families can't afford healthcare, child care, and pre-K. We have work to do, and I will be ready to do it on day one."

In addition to previously holding this seat, Williams has also been the CFO at the Delaware Nature Society and believes his experience there as well as his earlier stint at Leg Hall makes him the most prepared to do the job.

“I believe that I'm the best person for this job. I held this position for the 10th district for 6 years back in 2008 to 2014, and when this became an open seat, I started getting a lot of calls, asking me to do this again,” Williams said “I believe my experience from those years in the legislature, along with the ten years of additional job experience and life experience has made me ready to do this again."

As for Jankovic, he might not have the experience in Dover and dealing with lawmakers and other state agencies his two opponents have, but he is a chiropractor who runs his own business.

He says he’s running to bring a non-partisan approach to Dover.

"I feel that the situation with politics right now is really not good, and I've basically been in public service my entire life,” Jankovic said. “As I'm getting older, I'm looking at this as another way of not having an agenda and actually doing public service."

The three align on many issues but differ on what they prioritize.

Williams wants to protect the environment and create jobs, and is in favor of protecting and expanding reproductive and voting rights, prohibiting discrimination on sexual orientation and identification, and protecting seniors and caregivers.

But his main issue is education.

"We really need to make sure that we are adequately funded in the schools, and that the funds are going to the right places,” Williams said. “We need to listen to the educators which I have been doing, and find out what they think needs to be done. We need to realign some of those funds or add funds to it as well, but to make sure that we're having the proper support for the educators who are in the classroom."

Ross Levin also wants to improve the schools and is focusing on improving teacher recruitment and retention by offering competitive salaries, professional development opportunities, and a supportive working environment to help attract and keep the best educators.

But there are other issues also important to her.

"My top issues are affordable and accessible healthcare, continuing to defend reproductive rights, and making childcare affordable and preschool universally available,” Ross Levin said. “Too many deloreans can't afford access to healthcare or healthcare at all because there's not even certain doctors available, especially in women's health, and if you make too much money, you don't qualify for benefits."

As for Jankovic, education and healthcare are at the top of his issues list.

"So something has to be done with the public school system... the more I get involved, the more I can figure that out. The other thing for me, obviously being in healthcare, is affordable healthcare." In terms of his top priorities, education and healthcare are at the top of Stephen Jankovic's list.

He is also concerned about elder care, noting the state’s low ranking in that department compared to other states.

He’s also running to help improve the political landscape in Delaware. Jankovic says while he’s a Democrat, he’s looking to legislate as a moderate.

"There needs to be change across the board,” Jankovic said. “We have to come back to the middle. It shouldn't be us against them. We're all on the same team, we all have to work together, we all can't have everything we want and there's got to be compromise."

Williams agrees the atmosphere in Dover is not ideal, especially compared to when he was in office

"People are not quite as friendly or civil as they, I think should be and I'm hearing that a lot from people. So, what I think I bring back is I remember when it was like that, and I would try to bring some of that civility back,” Williams said. “I want to talk to the Democrats, the Republicans, and work together. We're not enemies, we're all trying to make the state better."

The legislative landscape in Dover – especially with Democrats – has seen a shift towards women over the last decade, including Valerie Longhurst becoming the first female House Speaker in Delaware.

Ross Levin wants to add to that, saying the addition of more women at Leg Hall has been a big positive.

"We are legislating on bills that impact everyone in Delaware, and over half the population are women,” Ross Levin said. “That we have women at the table, and that we have women at the table at different ages."

Ultimately, the race could hinge on what kind of experience voters value in a lawmaker.

Ross Levin believes her previous work with legislators and state officials will help her hit the ground running if elected.

"My experience working in Dover will be a tremendous benefit to my district because I already know the players, I already know how to move legislation, I already know the people in the state government that I'd have to work with in terms of figuring out constituent issues,” Ross Levin said. “So I've been doing that all for the last decade so I'm well positioned to be ready on day one as a representative."

Williams spent six years as a State Representative in this district and believes he can seamlessly transition back into the job and work for 10th District residents.

"I'm familiar with how a bill works, how to write a bill, how to work with the attorneys to do that, how to get co-sponsors and work with colleagues, how to work with stakeholders in drafting legislation, and making sure you take all points of view into consideration,” Williams said. “So for all the technical aspects of getting things done and working with the staff and working with the staff to deal with constituent issues, I understand that."

Jankovic is counting on his lack of political experience being an asset - and says he has heard that on the campaign trail

"I think the main things and people that have been helping me through this process they do like the fact that I am a business owner,” Jankovic said. “I am more moderate, middle of the road, and I think right now, that's what we need."

The 10th District is solidly Democratic. Not only do Democrats hold a major registration advantage over Republicans, Republicans are also slightly outnumbered by independents, giving whoever wins this race an edge against Republican Brent Burdge in November’s General Election.